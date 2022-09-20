Ask the Fans: How Important is the 2022 Battle for the Iron Skillet?

“The next one.” That is always the correct answer to the question What’s the most important game on the schedule?

Horned Frog fans are quick to call out the Battle for the Iron Skillet as the “Super Bowl” for the folks out east; but for the 2022 season, the case could be made that this game also holds special importance for those in Purple. The Mustangs took home the Iron Skillet in the final two editions of the Gary Patterson era, pushing the longtime Head Coach out the door in favor of the coach responsible for those TCU losses, SMU’s Sonny Dykes. In 2021, the Ponies were bold in their trash talk leading up to game day and backed it up on the field, taking the victory and literally planting their flag in the grass of Amon G. Carter Stadium. For TCU in 2022, a win in Dallas on Saturday would be a big step in validating the decision to lure Dykes to Fort Worth with an undefeated start headed into conference play. Is that enough to deem this weekend the most important for the Frogs’ season - or perhaps more pointedly, would a loss Saturday guarantee the season is a disappointment? Or is that granting the Ponies far too much weight, as there are other opponents more critical to a successful 2022 campaign?

Poll Which game do you most want TCU Football to win this season? Assume it meant the other three are losses: at SMU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at Baylor vote view results 12% at SMU (29 votes)

2% Texas Tech (5 votes)

51% at Texas (116 votes)

33% at Baylor (77 votes) 227 votes total Vote Now

There is a portion of the fan base who would much prefer to never even play the Iron Skillet contest going forward, while others may consider the intra-Metroplex rivalry foundational to the program. To note, the series is not currently on the schedule beyond 2024, but who knows what the college football landscape will look like by then. Where do you stand on the issue?