TCU Football Injury Report: Week 4

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media on Tuesday and provided updates on multiple injured players as the Horned Frogs prepare for the Battle of the Iron Skillet this weekend. Perhaps the most unsurprisingly revelation was that quarterback Chandler Morris will not play after sustaining a knee injury against Colorado.

Chandler Morris is OUT for SMU.



Sonny Dykes says he's hopeful FS Bud Clark will be able to play. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) September 20, 2022

Dykes said last week that Morris has begun rehabbing his injured knee and could return sooner rather than later. The former Oklahoma transfer earned the start against Colorado and had briefly bounced back from a tough first half before exiting the game in the second half. Max Duggan, meanwhile, has filled in admirably in Morris’ absence, leading TCU over the Buffaloes and throwing for 390 yards with five touchdowns in a win against Tarleton.

Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram also reported Tuesday that free safety Bud Clark could suit up for the Horned Frogs on Saturday. The former four-star prospect was in line to be the starting free safety before going down with an injury before the start of the season. TCU will lean on No. 2 free safety Abraham Camara should Clark not be able to go. Camara recorded two passes defensed during last week’s home win over Tarleton State.

Linebacker Marcel Brooks will dress out for the SMU game. There's a chance he could play but it will be based on how he feels. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) September 20, 2022

Dykes gave an encouraging update about linebacker Marcel Brooks last week and Johnson reported additional good news Tuesday morning. The former five-star recruit and LSU transfer, who switched to wide receiver last season and is now back at linebacker this fall, sustained an injury during fall camp and has been sidelined for roughly a month. Should Brooks be able to play against SMU, TCU will receive a significant boost to its depth at the linebacker position. Reserve linebacker Thomas Armstrong suffered a torn ACL at Colorado.