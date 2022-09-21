TCU Men’s Basketball reveals new uniforms for 2022-23 season

The TCU men’s basketball team is looking to build on a successful 2021-22 season where the Horned Frogs reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Not only has TCU received plenty of preseason hype, but with veterans like Mike Miles, Damion Baugh and Eddie Lampkin back in the fold, expectations are high for a experienced and talented roster.

Less than 24 hours after TCU’s social media account revealed footage of NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler working out at the basketball facility, footage was shown of new uniforms that TCU players will wear for the upcoming season. While the uniforms feature the signature purple, black and white colors with a hint of red, the most notable change is the addition of the zigzag pattern that runs down the sides of both the jerseys and the shorts.

More footage of the new uniforms will likely be revealed as the Horned Frogs march closer to the start of the 2022-23 season. TCU will begin the season with an exhibition on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. against Paul Quinn before facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, Nov. 7.