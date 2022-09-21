REPORT: TCU’s Damion Baugh appealing NCAA suspension

CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that TCU guard Damion Baugh is currently appealing a suspension from the NCAA for signing with a non-certified agent during the spring, when Baugh elected to test the waters professionally before ultimately returning to the Horned Frogs. Rothstein, who spoke with Damion’s mother, reported that the suspension is for an undisclosed number of games.

NEWS: TCU's Damion Baugh is appealing an NCAA suspension for an undetermined amount of games during the upcoming season after he signed with a non-certified agent last spring during the NBA pre-draft process, according to his mother Samantha Baugh.https://t.co/AZ8ooAChyZ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 20, 2022

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention during the 2021-22 season, Baugh started 30 games and averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. The former Memphis transfer is a big reason the Horned Frogs, who will also have guard Mike Miles back for the 2022-23 campaign, have received hype as a preseason top-25 candidate. The 2022-23 season will be Baugh’s second with TCU and fourth overall.