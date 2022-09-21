 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: TCU’s Damion Baugh appealing NCAA suspension

The suspension is reportedly the result of signing with a non-certified agent during the spring.

By Russell Hodges
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round San Diego-TCU vs Arizona Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that TCU guard Damion Baugh is currently appealing a suspension from the NCAA for signing with a non-certified agent during the spring, when Baugh elected to test the waters professionally before ultimately returning to the Horned Frogs. Rothstein, who spoke with Damion’s mother, reported that the suspension is for an undisclosed number of games.

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention during the 2021-22 season, Baugh started 30 games and averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. The former Memphis transfer is a big reason the Horned Frogs, who will also have guard Mike Miles back for the 2022-23 campaign, have received hype as a preseason top-25 candidate. The 2022-23 season will be Baugh’s second with TCU and fourth overall.

