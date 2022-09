Russ Hodges joins the podcast and the guys look back at the Horned Frogs’ victory over Tarleton State before a breakdown and predictions for Saturday’s heated battle for the Iron Skillet in Dallas

Also covered:

-> TCU Soccer looking strong headed into Big 12 play

-> Damion Baugh potential suspension

-> New Men’s Basketball uniforms

-> Early coaching carousel intrigue

-> Week 4 Big 12 & National games

