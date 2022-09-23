TCU Soccer 1, Texas 1: Conference Opening Draw

The 12th-ranked TCU Horned Frog Soccer team opened up Big 12 conference play Thursday night with a hard-fought draw against #25 Texas in front of another huge crowd at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium.

The Frogs were on the front foot right from opening kickoff, as Messiah Bright navigated into the attacking zone and earned a corner. However, despite dominating possession, it was not TCU who scored in the first half. Just before halftime, the Texas attack got in behind the TCU defense courtesy of a perfect pass over top, leading to a run out and drop across the face of net for a tap in goal.

What an effort from @jillyshimkin to fight through multiple TCU defenders before crossing to Holly for the tap-in! pic.twitter.com/6A9dJEuyic — Texas Soccer (@TexasSoccer) September 23, 2022

The Frogs weren’t done fighting as the game became even more physical in the 2nd half. Nearing the 70th minute, Messiah Bright again had a strong run into the box with a chance on goal; this time the Longhorn defender made sure she wouldn’t get a shot off, knocking Bright to the ground. The referee called the penalty and Camryn Lancaster stepped up to the spot to take the PK; the shot was true, perfectly placed into the top left corner to give the Frogs the equalizer.

The final 20 minutes was an onslaught from the Longhorns: controlling possession, earning corners, putting shots on goal including one off the post. But the TCU defense and Lauren Kellett’s 5 2nd Half saves held the tie score.

TCU is now 5-2-3 on the season, while Texas moves to 6-1-3 overall. The Horned Frogs will next travel to Lawrence, KS for a date with the 7-4-0 Jayhawks who dropped their conference opener 0-2 to Oklahoma State. That game is Sunday September 25 at 3:00 PM Central and will be broadcast on ESPNU