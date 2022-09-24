Bet the Frogs: at SMU

Game Odds

TCU has performed well as a large favorite through its first two games of 2022, covering a 14-point spread at Colorado and a 37-point spread vs. Tarleton State. On the other side, SMU is 1-2 vs. the spread, failing to cover as 48.5-point favorites vs. Lamar or as 2.5 point underdogs at Maryland, while covering as 11.5-point favorites at North Texas.

Moneyline: TCU -130; SMU +110

Spread: TCU -1.5 (-120); SMU +1.5 (+100)

Total Points: 70.5

The oddsmakers have this game projected as a high-scoring close contest that the Horned Frogs win with an implied approximate final score of TCU 36 - SMU 34. The game opened with the Ponies as as a 1.5 point favorite and has swung towards the Frogs bouncing between 2 and 1.5 points. The Total has continued to climbed after opening at 68, so the marketplace is expecting fireworks in University Park on Saturday.

Player Props

Pass Yards:

Max Duggan (TCU): 310.5

Tanner Mordecai (SMU): 317.5

Mordecai is 3rd in the nation in total pass yardage, with 1,1013 yards (337.67 yards per game) while Duggan has only 417 yards on the season in just over one full game’s worth of work. The prop makers believe the TCU defense will hold Mordecai below his yardage total while Max is continue the form displayed against Tarleton State.

Rush Yards:

Kendre Miller (TCU): 85.5

Tre Siggers (SMU): 67.5

Miller has not crossed the 60-yard mark yet this season, as the Horned Frogs have implemented a full running back by committee approach thus far. On the official TCU depth chart this week, the RB role is listed as a 5-way starter, pairing Miller with Emari Demercado, Trent Battle, Emani Bailey, and Corey Wren. Achieving 86 yards would be a big step up for Miller, but one can envision the game script that leads to him carrying a heavy workload and/or breaking some big runs, especially after seeing what Maryland’s Roman Hemby did to the Mustangs last week (16 carries for 151 yards). As for Siggers, he went over this number vs. Maryland, but under at UNT; this may come down to if he gets the full workload, as many are waiting with anticipation for Alabama 5-star transfer RB Camar Wheaton to be a larger contributor at some point.

Receiving Yards:

Quentin Johnston (TCU): 77.5

Rashee Rice (SMU): 125.5

Rice is leading the nation in receiving with 491 yards (163.67 yards per game), doing so on a heavy volume of 28 receptions, tied for 2nd most in the country. The North Richland Hills native has made his opinion of TCU and his hometown well known and will no doubt be the primary target for Mordecai on Saturday. When Rice faced new TCU Defensive Coordinator Joe Gillespie’s Tulsa squad last season, he was held to 6 catches for 50 yards in a loss; against TCU last season Rice had 4 catches for 20 yards. This prop suggests Rice will still have a stellar performance, while being held under his rocket ship pace. For QJ, the season has gotten off to a slow start, recording just 22 yards in each of the first two contests, but the Frogs haven’t needed to lean on their most talented weapon against weak competition - he played maybe two series against Tarleton. It is expected that Johnston takes a major step forward this week as the Frogs will look to get him involved early and often in an effort to take down SMU.

