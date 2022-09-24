Game Thread: TCU Football at SMU

The TCU Horned Frogs travel to the east side of the Metroplex for the 101st edition of the Battle for the Iron Skillet against the SMU Mustangs.

The Horned Frogs are coming off a Bye week after victories at Colorado and Tarleton State, SMU is 2-1 after a loss at Maryland last week. The Ponies have taken the two previous contests in the rivalry, both in Fort Worth. This season, emotions are further heightened with former SMU Head Coach Sonny Dykes making the move to the top job at TCU.

Max Duggan will be the TCU QB, as Chandler Morris remains out with a knee injury suffered Week 1. He’ll look to get Quentin Johnston rolling, as it’s been a slow start for the superstar Frog receiver. The TCU running game will continue as a 5-headed monster, led by Kendre Miller

The Ponies bring in one of the country’s strongest passing attacks, as the Mordecai-Rice connection has been on fire. In 2021, it was the SMU running game that dismantled TCU and Tre Siggers returns, looking to reprise his 100+ yard game last season.

Whether watching from Gerald J. Ford Stadium or on ESPNU, join us in the comments for an open conversation as we live update the key plays from today’s game. Go Frogs, let’s bring that cookware back to Fort Worth!