Game Recap: TCU Soccer 1, Kansas 0

The 12-ranked TCU Horned Frog soccer team earned its first Big 12 victory of the 2022 season with a road shutout in Lawrence. Facing a quick turnaround following a hard-fought home draw against Texas on Thursday night, the Frogs could have been forgiven for heavy legs on Sunday afternoon for the first road trip of the conference slate. But TCU showed perseverance in fighting the fatigue against the Jayhawks: controlling possession, creating chances, breaking through, and then holding the line for the shut out win.

The first half was a mostly sluggish affair, as TCU was able to control play, but the Jayhwak defenders allowed very little in the way of chances. Kansas got the first opportunity in the opening minutes with a turn-and-fire shot from 10 yards out, but Lauren Kellett was up to the task - a common theme on any chance the Jayhawks had at goal. TCU’s best first half chance came 25 minutes in, as Chaylyn Hubbard took a run out wide and sent a cross that found the head of Gracie Brian in the box, but the redirect glanced wide of the net. After 45 minutes the Frogs had not tested the keeper despite taking 7 shots and earning 3 corners.

It would not take long after the break for TCU to come out firing. In the 47th minute, Camryn Lancaster took the ball into the corner near the touch line and sent a floating cross that looked to be directed to Kennedy Clountz near-post, but instead caught the crossbar and dropped to the waiting feet of Brian who finished true into the back of the net.

The Jayhawks most certainly did not go quietly into the Sunday afternoon, changing tactics to press forward over the final half hour, leading to a several solid chances, including a well placed long-range bullet and on-target set-play header. Both of these shots probably should’ve ended up in the net, but TCU has Lauren Kellett protecting the goal, who happens to be a certified brick wall. This game was Kellett’s fifth shutout of the season. I’ll just leave these here:

TCU improved to 6-2-3 on the season and 1-0-1 in the Big 12, while Kansas drops to 7-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Jayhawks will next take on the Mountaineers in Morgantown next week; TCU will be back in the Sunflower State to take on Kansas State on Friday September 30th at 7:00 PM, to be broadcast on ESPN+