Big 12 Football Recap: Week 4

TCU remained unbeaten with a 42-34 win over SMU in Dallas on Saturday. The Horned Frogs were one of nine Big 12 Conference teams in action over the weekend, which featured yet another slate of close matchups including an overtime finale in Lubbock. Here are the latest results and recaps from each of the Big 12 matchups during Week 4 of the CFB season.

No. 22 Texas 34, Texas Tech 37 (OT)

A rare-but-untimely fumble from Bijan Robinson allowed the Red Raider faithful to storm the field after kicker Trey Wolff booted a game-winning 20-yard field goal hand the Longhorns their second loss of the season. Texas was unranked prior to losing against Alabama, but earned the No. 21 ranking the following week, becoming the first team since 1997 to go from unranked to ranked after a loss in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll.

Donovan Smith totaled 373 yards and three touchdowns for the Texas Tech offense, while Robinson rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries despite the crucial lost fumble in overtime. The Red Raiders (3-1), who were 6-for-8 on fourth down in the game, will face Kansas State on the road next Saturday. The Longhorns (2-2) host West Virginia.

Kansas State 41, No. 6 Oklahoma 34

Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez enjoyed the best performance of his collegiate career, completing 21-of-34 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 148 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries as the Wildcats stunned the Sooners in Norman. Running back Deuce Vaughn ran for 116 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for third time this season. Dillon Gabriel did his best to keep Oklahoma alive, completing 26-of-39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns including two for wide receiver Brayden Willis.

Kansas State (3-1) has now beaten Oklahoma (3-1) three times since the 2019 season. The Wildcats face Texas Tech at home next Saturday, while the Sooners will travel for a Fort Worth showdown with TCU (3-0), the only unbeaten Texas school remaining in CFB.

Duke 27, Kansas 35

The Jayhawks sold out their home stadium and continued an impressive start to the 2022 season, becoming the first team in the conference to reach 4-0 with an eight-point win over the Blue Devils, who also entered Saturday’s matchup unbeaten. Jalon Daniels was nearly flawless at the quarterback position, completing 19-of-23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns while adding 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Kansas went 6-for-10 on third downs and compiled 524 yards of total offense in the home victory.

The Jayhawks (4-0) host Iowa State in Lawrence next Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24

Blake Shapen bounced back from a rough performance against Texas State, completing 19-of-26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns as the Bears earned a hard-fought road win over the Cyclones on Saturday. Hunter Dekkers threw two touchdons and two interceptions, while running backs Jirehl Brocks and Richard Reese each rushed for touchdowns in the game. The Bears sacked Dekkers four times and the Cyclones struggled with penalties, committing eight for 78 yards in the loss.

Baylor (3-1) will battle No. 9 Oklahoma State, who had a bye week, next Saturday in Waco. Iowa State (3-1) will travel for a road showdown against Kansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 14

The Mountaineers went on the road and dominated their Big 12-ACC matchup against the Hokies on Thursday. West Virginia held Virginia Tech to only 35 rushing yards in the win, while J.T. Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Donaldson and Justin Johnson Jr. gashed the Hokies on the ground, combining for 189 rushing yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. Virginia Tech (2-2) has struggled since its Week 1 loss against Old Dominion.

The Mountaineers (2-2) will take on Texas in Austin next Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m.