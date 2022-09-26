Frogs in the Pros: Tom Hoge heating up

Former TCU golfer Tom Hoge fired a 2-under-par 70 over the final round of the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort to end the event tied for 12th place with a 9-under-par total score. It’s the second consecutive top-12 performance for Hoge, who tied for 10th place with a 14-under-par final score during the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Not enough pace, he taps in for par. Tom Hoge shoots -2 (70) in the final round here in Napa. Currently sitting T-9. Great start to the year. A couple weeks off before he tees it up again in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/0X1A7jbsyi — Tom Hoge Tracker (@HogeTracker) September 18, 2022

The 33-year-old now ranks 44th overall in the PGA Tour World Ranking and finished the 2022 FedExCup at 10th in the standings with a 14-under finishing position. Hoge recorded multiple strong outings over the summer, taking fourth in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities with a 13-under-par score after placing ninth with a 1-under-par in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Hoge earned his first PGA Tour victory in February, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 19-under-par final score, outpacing Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

Tom Hoge gets his first @PGATOUR win. pic.twitter.com/R8B8R2IG3Q — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 6, 2022

With over 200 career starts on the PGA Tour, Hoge has the experience and the skills to find more success as 2022 concludes and players prepare for a fresh slate of events in 2023.