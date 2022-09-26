 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frogs in the Pros: Tom Hoge heating up

The former TCU golfer has recorded top-12 finishes in each of his last two PGA Tour events.

By Russell Hodges
Fortinet Championship - Round Three Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Former TCU golfer Tom Hoge fired a 2-under-par 70 over the final round of the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort to end the event tied for 12th place with a 9-under-par total score. It’s the second consecutive top-12 performance for Hoge, who tied for 10th place with a 14-under-par final score during the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The 33-year-old now ranks 44th overall in the PGA Tour World Ranking and finished the 2022 FedExCup at 10th in the standings with a 14-under finishing position. Hoge recorded multiple strong outings over the summer, taking fourth in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities with a 13-under-par score after placing ninth with a 1-under-par in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Hoge earned his first PGA Tour victory in February, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 19-under-par final score, outpacing Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

With over 200 career starts on the PGA Tour, Hoge has the experience and the skills to find more success as 2022 concludes and players prepare for a fresh slate of events in 2023.

