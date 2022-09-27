Ask the Fans: Sooner Memories

TCU has played some great games against the Sooners over the years, even if few have resulted in Horned Frog victories. Then again, few teams in the Big 12 or nationally have stacked up wins vs. OU (except for Kansas State, it turns out). Those classic TCU-OU showdowns have produced some great moments. Which is your favorite for the series?

In one of the signature wins of the earlier years of the Gary Patterson era, TCU went into Norman and knocked off a Top-10 Sooner squad while holding superstar RB Adrian Peterson to 2.9 yards per carry. The game was sealed with a 4th down stop in the final minutes thanks to a Jared Kesler sack of OU QB Paul Thompson Frog fans knew 2014 was going to be special when a Top-5 OU team came to Fort Worth and Trevone Boykin and company was able to put up points while a star-studded Sooner offense was held at bay. Another game that was sealed with defensive stops - a 4th & inches stuff of Samaje Perine, then in the final seconds a Chucky Hunter sack of Trevor Knight. But a tie game into the 4th Quarter, Knight threw a pass directly into the waiting arms of Paul Dawson who then sprinted 46 yards to the game-winning score. Just bask in the Gus Johnson call and the Brian Estridge call of this all timer In 2019, TCU again traveled to Norman against a Top-10 opponent, headlined by Alabama transfer QB Jalen Hurts, who performed as a Heisman candidate against the Frogs, with 4 total TDs and 173 yards. Hurts also had two turnovers inside the 5, first being Vernon Scott’s 97-yard pick-six as he stepped in front of CeeDee Lamb and outran Hurts the length of the field for the score. Hurts was on the way to another TD when he met TCU Safety Nook Bradford. Bradford caught Hurts from behind and stole the ball from his hands, maintaining possession for the turnover. TCU took over down four points halfway through the 4th Quarter, with a chance to take the lead...the ensuing Horned Frog drive would gain zero yards resulting in a punt. Quentin Johnston starred in the 2021 matchup with the Sooners, with 7 receptions for 185 yards and 3 TDs, highlighted by a posterizing catch, as Johnston rose above the defender to pull away the ball in the endzone for a score and demonstrative celebration.

Poll What is your favorite TCU Football moment vs. OU? Kesler 4th down sack seals win - 2005

Paul Dawson Pick Six - 2014

Two Jalen Hurts redzone turnovers - 2019

QJ Mosses OU DB for TD - 2021 vote view results 7% Kesler 4th down sack seals win - 2005 (3 votes)

79% Paul Dawson Pick Six - 2014 (31 votes)

7% Two Jalen Hurts redzone turnovers - 2019 (3 votes)

5% QJ Mosses OU DB for TD - 2021 (2 votes) 39 votes total

Oklahoma has had its fair share of great players and flashy outspoken characters that have captivated fans and frustrated foes. Baker Mayfield was an all-time great Sooner and had a way of getting under opponents’ skin and making opposing fans pull out their hair. Mayfield took delight in handling the Frogs, whether intentionally throwing bullet passes at TCU players during warmup, whining about not getting a TCU scholarship, or on-field exploits including two victories during the 2017 season that kept the Frogs out of the NY6. Even with all that wrestling heel activity, is Baker Mayfield the most disliked TCU Football opposing player?

Poll Which player is the most despised TCU Football villain? Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma

Robert Griffin III - Baylor

Kellen Moore - Boise St.

Rashee Rice - SMU vote view results 65% Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma (28 votes)

18% Robert Griffin III - Baylor (8 votes)

11% Kellen Moore - Boise St. (5 votes)

4% Rashee Rice - SMU (2 votes) 43 votes total

Finally, with Oklahoma departing for the never ending lazy river of cash that is the SEC, where they’ll get to play traditional powers like Missouri and Vanderbilt, the Sooners have already announced that they intend to never play the Bedlam match against rival Oklahoma State going forward. Do you think this will be the last time the Sooners will ever ever dare to schedule the Horned Frogs in the future, or could this be their final visit to Amon G. Carter Stadium?