TCU WR Derius Davis off to a fast start

TCU wide receiver and return specialist Derius Davis was one of multiple Horned Frogs who opted to return with their extra year of eligibility this season. The fifth-year senior has made the most of his renewed opportunity, putting on a show with an 80-yard touchdown reception as well as a 57-yard kickoff return during the Battle for the Iron Skillet on Saturday.

put that shit On https://t.co/3DBfv0LF8n — AB (@AB84) September 27, 2022

The touchdown run saw Davis, who ran track and field in high school and was an elite sprinter, eclipse 23 miles per hour as he sped his way to the endzone. The highlight also caught the attention of former NFL star Antonio Brown, who showed love to the Horned Frog playmaker on Twitter earlier this week. Through three games in 2022, Davis has two receiving touchdowns as well as one rushing touchdown and one punt return touchdown. Against SMU, Davis accumulated 163 yards on his first three touches of the afternoon.

Dykes says Derius Davis is the spark plug and they need to find an offense that can get him the ball 85 times a game. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) September 24, 2022

While TCU features a potent offense that utilizes several weapons including wide receiver Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller, Davis has arguably been the team’s most explosive and dynamic offensive threat this season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is averaging 22.5 yards per all-purpose touch, meaning the Horned Frogs have earned large chunks of yards on offense and special teams whenever Davis has had the football in his hands.

Nice 57 yard return by Derius Davis #TCU pic.twitter.com/OXjEk2hwhQ — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) September 24, 2022

Davis has seven catches for 128 yards over the first three games of the season, allowing him to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for his career at TCU. Davis currently stands at 10 total touchdowns over five seasons, with seven coming over the last two seasons.