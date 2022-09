Russ & Anthony recap the Horned Frogs’ victory over SMU before a breakdown of the keys to TCU’s conference opener vs. Oklahoma.

Also covered:

— TCU Soccer up to #9 nationally with a 1-0-1 start to Big 12 play

— Big 12 Basketball schedule release; more hype for the Frogs

— Recap of other Week 4 action

— Preview of Week 5 Big 12 contests

