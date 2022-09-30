How to Watch: TCU Football vs. #18 Oklahoma Sooners

Game 4: vs. Oklahoma Sooners
OCT. 1 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 11:00 AM
TV: ABC
Talent: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (login credentials required)
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 108, SXM App 964
Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 FM
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- TCU opens its 11th season in the Big 12 when it hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC.
- TCU is the only undefeated FBS program, out of 12, in the state of Texas.
- The Horned Frogs are 3-0 for the first time since 2017, when Head Coach Sonny Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst.
- Dykes is the first TCU head football coach to win his opening three games since Francis Schmidt in 1929. Dykes is the 12th head coach since Schmidt.
- The last time TCU opened with a 3-0 record and played Oklahoma in its fourth game was 2014. The Horned Frogs won 37-33 in Amon G. Carter Stadium en route to a Big 12 Championship, 12-1 season and No. 3 final ranking in the Associated Press poll.
- TCU has not trailed in a game since the first 24 seconds of the second quarter in its season opener at Colorado. A Derius Davis 60-yard punt return gave the Horned Frogs a 7-3 lead it would not relinquish. TCU led wire-to-wire in its next two games.
FAMILIAR FACES
- Two TCU assistant coaches and a support staff member are former Oklahoma standouts.
- Outside Receivers Coach Malcolm Kelly was a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection and a 2005 Freshman All-American at Oklahoma.
- Kelly totaled 144 receptions for 2,285 yards and 21 touchdowns in just three seasons. When he left Norman, Kelly ranked second all-time at Oklahoma with 21 touchdown catches and nine 100-yard receiving games. He tied a school record with 11 receptions as a sophomore versus Texas Tech in 2006.
- Defensive Line Coach JaMarkus McFarland was a four-year letterman at Oklahoma. He earned All-Big 12 honors his senior year in 2012 when he posted a career-high 28 tackles, including 6.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks. He totaled 17.0 TFLs and 7.5 sacks for his career, helping the Sooners to three Big 12 Championships. He was a three-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12 recipient.
- Jonathan Alvarez, who played in 25 games with 16 starts (2014-18) as an offensive lineman for the Sooners, is in his first year as an athletics academic advisor working with the TCU football program.
SERIES HISTORY
- Oklahoma holds a 17-5 series lead over TCU.
- The Horned Frogs are 2-8 versus the Sooners in Fort Worth, 3-7 in Norman, 0-1 in Oklahoma City and 0-1 in Arlington (2017 Big 12 Championship Game).
- The first game in the series was a 34-19 Sooners victory in Oklahoma City in 1944.
- TCU’s 17-10 win at No. 5 Oklahoma in the 2005 season opener was its first victory over an opponent ranked that high since a 6-0 decision at No. 1 Texas in 1961. The 10 points by OU marked its fewest in a home game under former Head Coach Bob Stoops.
UNIFORM WATCH:
