Game Recap: #9 TCU Soccer 1, Kansas State 0

TCU Horned Frog Soccer continued its undefeated conference record with a shutout win at Kansas State on Friday night.

The first 40 minutes of the contest were highlighted by the goal keepers as both squads put shots on target. In the opening minutes, the Wildcats took a run through the TCU defense for a clear look at goal, but Lauren Kellett cleanly turned away the opportunity for her first of 4 saves on the night. K-State keeper Alaina Werremeyer was kept busy but was up to the challenge posed by the Horned Frog attack, as a save on a Messiah Bright shot surrendered a corner that produced a header on goal that Werremeyer handled. Camryn Lancaster was firing laser blasts from distance all evening, and a first half bullet forced an acrobatic save from the KSU keeper. At about the 30 minute mark, the Frogs had a strong opportunity as a Messiah Bright shot deflected and bounced in front of goal for to the feet of Oli Pena before being covered by Werremeyer. A similar scramble ensued 10 minutes later as right wing back Chaylyn Hubbard sent a ball into the box for a Tyler Isgrig shot deflected for a Seven Castain shot, blocked by a KSU defender, left a trailing Hubbard who had followed the play into perfect position to hammer it home for her first goal as a Horned Frog.

43' When defenders score >>>>



Chaylyn Hubbard's first career goal gives TCU the 1-0 lead!#GoFrogs | @ChaylynHubbard pic.twitter.com/hg5CwjUp6n — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 1, 2022

There have been many “first career goal” moments for Horned Frogs this season, but those are mostly from true Freshman; Hubbard is a 5th-year Senior. She’s not just any 5th-year Senior, she has played nearly every minute of every game for TCU since arriving on campus in 2018. In her 94th game as a Horned Frog, after more than 7,600 on-field minutes logged, Hubbard finally got on the score sheet as the goal scorer for what would be the game winner.

Chaylyn Hubbard Minutes Played Year Games Minutes Goals Year Games Minutes Goals 2018 21 1726 0 2019 21 1638 0 2020 16 1389 0 2021 24 1961 0 2022 12 948 1 TOTAL 94 7662 1

The second half was a physical affair, as both squads fought for positioning, picking up a total of 12 fouls in the half. Despite continued pressure from the Horned Frogs and a few counter-attack opportunities for the Wildcats, the 2nd half ended without a goal, giving TCU the 1-0 victory.

With back-to-back road conference shutout wins, TCU improves to 7-2-3 on the season and 2-0-1 in the Big 12. Kansas State drops to 4-6-2 overall, 0-2-1 in conference play, having failed to score a goal in its last 4 games. It doesn’t get any easier for the Wildcats as they’ll next be traveling to Austin to take on the Longhorns next week. The Horned Frogs will be back in Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium in Fort Worth on Thursday October 6th to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.