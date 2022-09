Back again with another episode of the Frogs O’ War Podcast!

This time, Anthony and Ryan break down all the good and bad from the Frogs’ week 1 victory in Boulder as well as look ahead to next week.

The Big 12 has plenty of action this weekend as well as a few key matchups around the country to discuss.

To hear our full predictions for the Frogs’ home opener against Tarleton State, tune in below: