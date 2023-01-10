TCU QB Sam Jackson enters transfer portal

With the 2022 season officially over, TCU football will plunge into the offseason, where the Horned Frogs look to secure a top recruiting class and transfer class in preparation for the 2023 season. TCU will be without redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Jackson, who reportedly entered the transfer portal on Monday. Jackson spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs, completing 6-of-6 passes for 125 yards while adding 15 rushes for 79 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Jackson arrived in Fort Worth as a four-star recruit from Naperville, Illinois. The dual-threat quarterback competed for the starting job this season, finishing third behind Chandler Morris and Max Duggan. Jackson made noise during camp with his athleticism, which garnered reps during TCU’s early season games. With Duggan having declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, Jackson’s departure further clears the path for Morris to wind up the presumptive starter for the 2023 season.

Jackson chose TCU over Notre Dame, Oregon, Minnesota and Purdue. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder was the No. 13 rated dual-theeat quarterback in the 2021 class by the 247Sports composite rankings.