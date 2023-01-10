TCU OL Steve Avila declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila formally announced his declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft on social media Tuesday evening. The talented redshirt senior was named an AP All-Big 12 First Team honoree over each of the last two seasons as well as a 2022 Consensus All-American, becoming the program’s first Consensus All-American since Josh Doctson (2015). Avila started at left guard over all 15 games for the Horned Frogs, who finished 13-2 overall.

Horned Frog Forever pic.twitter.com/Sw3LHWCF5D — Steve Avila (@Stevelavila) January 10, 2023

Avila started 11 games at center during the 2021 season, where he came one of the highest graded centers in college football according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder made nine starts at three different positions during the 2020 season, earning six starts at center as well as two at right tackle and one at right guard. Avila, who arrived in Fort Worth as a four-star prospect in 2018, appeared in 11 games during the 2019 season. The Arlington, Texas native was the No. 9 offensive guard in the state out of high school.

This chunk run is all thanks to center Steve Avila who manages to chip the 1T and the LB shooting the A gap before climbing to the Mike and putting him in the ground. The TCU offensive lineman has experience all over the OL and is definitely a name to watch in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/C9y1QGIVAP — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 24, 2022

Avila is the second TCU player to announce his declaration for the draft. Quarterback Max Duggan revealed his decision on social media after the team’s Big 12 Championship loss against Kansas State. Both players are expected to be selected at some point in the draft.