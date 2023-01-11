Game Thread: #17 TCU Basketball at #10 Texas Longhorns

The TCU Horned Frogs Men’s Basketball team will take its 2nd trip South on I-35 in the past week, having already defeated Baylor in Waco last Wednesday, next taking on a Top-10 Texas squad in the new Moody Center tonight in Austin. The ‘Horns had a stellar non-conference performance, with big-time wins over Gonzaga and Creighton, losing only to Illinois in OT during the Jimmy V Classic. Texas has already lost at home once during Big 12 play, dropping a high-scoring shootout to Kansas State.

You can read our full Game Preview before tip-off and join us in the comments section below as we cover tonight’s contest.

GAME 16: AT TEXAS LONGHORNS

JAN. 11 | MOODY CENTER (10,763) | AUSTIN, TEXAS | 8 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Chris Spatola

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM Ap: 83/83

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Online: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

The Numbers:

Series: Texas leads 118-69

In Austin: UT leads 69-22

First Meeting: UT won 53-27 (1914-15) in Austin

Last Meeting: TCU won 65-60 (3/10/22) in Kansas City

Winning Streak: TCU, W1

Dixon vs. UT: 7-9

Draftkings Sportsbook Odds:

Moneyline: TCU: +230; Texas -275

Spread: Texas -6.5

Point Total: 144

PrizePicks Player Props:

Prize Picks Props: TCU at Texas Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Chuck O'Bannon TCU 7.5 4 - Damion Baugh TCU 11.5 5 4 Eddie Lampkin TCU 7.5 7.5 - Emanuel Miller TCU 13.5 6.5 - Mike Miles TCU 17.5 3 - Dillon Mitchell Texas 6.5 5.5 - Marcus Carr Texas 19.5 - 4 Timmy Allen Texas 12.5 6 3 Tyrese Hunter Texas 9.5 3.5 2.5

GAME NOTES

No. 17 TCU plays at No. 10 Texas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

TCU is 2-1 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

A win over No. 10 Texas would be TCU’s highest ranked win ever on the road.

TCU is seeking its first 2-0 road record in Big 12 play since the 2020-21 season.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 15 have come in the last six seasons under Dixon.

TCU is ranked for the sixth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the eighth week overall, currently at 17.

TCU had at least 13 wins through 14 games for the third time in program history and the second time under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. ranks second in the Big 12 with 19.8 points per game.

Miles has scored 10 or more points in 17-straight games.

Miles went over 1,000 career points against Texas Tech. He ranks 34th at 1,052 career points.

Miles is the only player in a Power 5 conference that is averaging at least 19 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Miles was named to the Wooden Midseason Top 25 last week.

Emanuel Miller ranks 13th in the Big 12 with 13.5 points per game and is ninth in rebounding at 6.3 per game. He has scored in double figures in 10 of his 12 games played.

Damion Baugh has led the Frogs in assists in six of the nine games he’s played.

Eddie Lampkin Jr., ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 7.2 rebounds per game.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 with and ranks eighth nationally with 3.8 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 17.1 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 10th nationally. Ø TCU leads the nation with 21.7 fastbreak points per game.

TCU is one of the top rebounding teams in the Big 12 and ranking first with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game and 38.3 rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.44) from a year ago (0.94). Ø TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and eighth nationally with a +5.7 turnover margin.

TCU has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in five of its last seven games.

TCU ranks sixth in the Big 12 and 26th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.3).

TCU ranks 15th nationally with 41.0 percent its total minutes played coming from nonstarters.

Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 85-31 overall and 29-26 in Big 12 games.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU’s 11-game win streak was snapped on Saturday in a 69-67 loss to No. 25 Iowa State Saturday.

Mike Miles scored 18 points and Damion Baugh had a season-high 17 points and a team-high seven rebounds and five assists.

TCU led by one-point with 23 seconds to play before a last-second 3-pointer by ISU’s Gabe Kalscheur.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Texas is coming off a 56-46 win at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Longhorns are led by Marcus Carr’s 17.7 points per game which ranks fourth in the Big 12.

UT is the top scoring team in the Big 12 at 82.3 points per game and outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game.

SERIES HISTORY

Texas leads the all-time series 118-69.

Texas had won seven-straight until last season’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship that saw TCU come back from a 20-point deficit to win 65-60 in the quarterfinals in Kansas City, Mo.

TCU has dropped three-straight in Austin with its last win coming on March 9, 2019 by the score of 69-56 behind a career-high 34 points from Desmond Bane.

