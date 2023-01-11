Oklahoma State WR transfer John Paul Richardson commits to TCU

With the 2022-23 football season officially over, TCU has entered the offseason with the goal of building a talented recruiting and transfer portal class for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. The Horned Frogs received some good news on Wednesday, with Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer John Paul Richardson announcing his commitment to TCU on Twitter. Richardson is the sixth transfer commitment for the Horned Frogs in the loaded 2023 class, joining former Alabama players JoJo Earle, Trey Sanders and Tommy Brockermeyer as well as Florida cornerback Avery Helm and LSU wide receiver Jack Bech.

The 6-foot- 180-pounder from Missouri City, Texas had a strong sophomore season with the Cowboys, recording 49 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns despite three different quarterbacks including Spencer Sanders, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy taking snaps for Oklahoma State. Richardson totaled 23 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman campaign in 2021. A former three-star prospect out of high school, Richardson chose Oklahoma State over TCU, Houston, Arizona, Arkansas and several other schools.

There’s no doubt #OKState will miss John Paul Richardson if he leaves. Here’s all six of his TD’s in an OSU uniform. pic.twitter.com/0Vh6nhbL0T — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) January 4, 2023

Richardson adds another experienced receiver to a Horned Frog roster that will lose Derius Davis and Taye Barber as well as standout Quentin Johnston, who figures to be a first-round choice in the 2023 NFL Draft. Of the six transfer commitments TCU has received for the 2023 season, three are wide receivers, which could mean more players are set to depart. The Horned Frogs now have the No. 18 ranked transfer class, according to 247Sports.