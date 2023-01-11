TCU OL Alan Ali declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

The TCU football team has another offensive lineman aiming to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, with sixth-year redshirt senior center Alan Ali announcing his decision to declare for the draft on Wednesday evening. The former SMU transfer started all 15 games at center for the Horned Frogs during the 2022 season, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors as well. Ali is the second TCU offensive lineman (Steve Avila) in as many days to declare for the draft.

Thank you TCU for the best season of my career! pic.twitter.com/iHVEKYhH4K — Alan Ali (@Alan_Ali76) January 11, 2023

Ali was with SMU for five seasons, where he played under TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and recorded 39 starts between 2018 and 2021. A three-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and one-time Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference honoree, Ali started all 10 games at center during the 2020 season and totaled eight started during the 2021 season, with five coming at center, two coming at left tackle and one at right tackle. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder was part of a Horned Frog offensive line that saw all five first-stringers (Brandon Coleman, Avila, Ali, Wes Harris and Andrew Coker) start all 15 games.