TCU DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Arriving on the TCU campus with the name Tomlinson may have been a burden too heavy for many to bear. Not for Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, nephew of former TCU RB LaDainian Tomlinson, who lived up to the lofty expectations, cementing his own Horned Frog legacy. He will now continue the family business in the NFL, declaring for the 2023 Draft via social media on Thursday.

THANK YOU HORNED FROG NATION! IM FOREVER GRATEFUL TO BE APART OF THIS FAMILY AND HISTORY OF THIS PROGRAM! GREATNESS! pic.twitter.com/q31BjZJN6b — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (@TreTomlinson) January 12, 2023

Hodges-Tomlinson had a banner Senior season in 2022, earning the Jim Thorpe Award for nation’s best Defensive Back with 50 tackles and 3 interceptions while starting all 15 games on the Horned Frogs’ run to the National Championship game, allowing zero receptions in TCU’s Fiesta Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines. He was a three-time First Team All-Big 12 honoree, earning the distinction in 2020, 2021, and 2022. He has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, a showcase for college Seniors in the lead up to the NFL Draft. THT is ranked as the number 70 overall player in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to The Draft Network.