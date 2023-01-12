 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Clemson hiring TCU OC Garrett Riley

The 2022 Broyles Award winner for the nation’s top assistant will reportedly be heading to the ACC.

By Russell Hodges
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 12 Championship - TCU vs Kansas State Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Multiple reports surfacing on social media Thursday evening have revealed that Clemson is set to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Clemson parted with former offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter earlier today. Riley, who came to TCU with head coach Sonny Dykes, received the 2022 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant this season.

Riley turned around a Horned Frog offense that finished as one of the best units in the Big 12 Conference this season. TCU tied for ninth in the nation with Oregon in scoring offense, averaging 38.8 points per game. The Horned Frogs scored 582 offensive points this season, which ranks third in the nation behind only Georgia (616) and Tennessee (599). Riley also served as the quarterbacks coach at TCU, where he helped senior Max Duggan turn his career around and finish as a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan also received the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award and the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award this season.

Riley’s departure will leave the Horned Frogs with vacancies for the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach positions. Clemson will be looking to turn around an offense that sputtered under Streeter and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the 2022 season. The Tigers finished 30th in scoring (33.2 points per game), 47th in rushing (177.93 yards per game) and 66th in passing (232.4 yards per game). Riley will be tasked with helping develop freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, who became Clemson’s starting signal caller late in the season.

Riley will be the second TCU assistant to depart from the staff during this offseason cycle. Arizona State hired former analyst and recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington last month.

