Frogs O’ War Podcast: National Championship Recap & Other Nightmares

TCU fans had a difficult week, Russ and Anthony conduct some podcast therapy. The TCU Horned Frogs completed an incredible season with a rough game in the National Championship, as the Georgia Bulldogs continued its domination of college football with a blow out win over TCU.

Also covered:

Transfer portal departures & additions

TCU Seniors declare for NFL Draft

TCU OC Garrett Riley headed to Clemson

TCU Basketball drops two games in final seconds

