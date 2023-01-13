Frogs O’ War Podcast: National Championship Recap & Other Nightmares

TCU fans had a difficult week, Russ and Anthony conduct some podcast therapy. The TCU Horned Frogs completed an incredible season with a rough game in the National Championship, as the Georgia Bulldogs continued its domination of college football with a blow out win over TCU.
Also covered:
- Transfer portal departures & additions
- TCU Seniors declare for NFL Draft
- TCU OC Garrett Riley headed to Clemson
- TCU Basketball drops two games in final seconds
