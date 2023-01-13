 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frogs O’ War Podcast: National Championship Recap & Other Nightmares

By Anthony North
TCU fans had a difficult week, Russ and Anthony conduct some podcast therapy. The TCU Horned Frogs completed an incredible season with a rough game in the National Championship, as the Georgia Bulldogs continued its domination of college football with a blow out win over TCU.

Also covered:

  • Transfer portal departures & additions
  • TCU Seniors declare for NFL Draft
  • TCU OC Garrett Riley headed to Clemson
  • TCU Basketball drops two games in final seconds

