TCU Soccer Forward Messiah Bright selected 21st Overall by Orlando Pride in 2023 NWSL Draft

Messiah Bright finished her five-year career in Fort Worth as the greatest offensive weapon in TCU Soccer history, having scored the most goals (50) and contributed the most points (118) all-time as a Horned Frog, while leading TCU to four trips to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Bright will continue to sport purple at the professional level, being drafted in the 2nd Round of the NWSL Draft by the Orlando Pride.

The Pride finished finished 10th in the 12-team league in 2022 and need the offensive boost Bright will bring, having scored the second-fewest goals last season.

Bright joins previous Horned Frog NWSL draft picks: Defenders Ryan Williams (2018, Pick 40, NC Courage) and Jenna Winebrenner (2022, Pick 41, KC Current), and Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan (2021, Pick 6, Portland Thorns). Ryan was a key contributor to the Thorns as Portland earned the 2021 NWSL Shield, the 2021 Women’s International Championship Cup, and the 2022 NWSL Championship. Ahead of the Draft, Portland traded Ryan as part of a 4-team deal, sending her to 2022 last-place finisher Gotham FC.