TCU LB Dee Winters declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

TCU senior linebacker Dee Winters announced that he will be entering his name into the 2023 NFL Draft. Winters, who recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks as well as a career-high 79 total tackles this season, shared a message with Horned Frog fans on his Instagram account Friday evening. Winters was a four-year starter for the TCU defense, compiling 246 total tackles as well as 12.5 sacks and three interceptions during his career as a Horned Frog.

Winters was named Defensive MVP of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, where he intercepted Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy for a touchdown while finishing with seven tackles and three tackles for loss as the Horned Frogs knocked off the Wolverines 51-45. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder from Brenham, Texas recorded 33.5 tackles for loss along with 10 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries during his four-year career at TCU. Winters earned All-Big 12 First Team honors this season and finished his career with 48 appearances in four seasons.

Winters becomes the fifth TCU athlete to annouce his declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft. Offensive linemen Steve Avila and Alan Ali as well as cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and quarterback Max Duggan have also revealed their decisions to enter the draft.