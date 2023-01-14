Game Thread: #17 TCU Basketball vs. #11 Kansas State

The TCU Horned Frogs is looking to pick itself up off the mat after taking two losses in the final minutes to #10 Texas Longhorns and #25 Iowa State Cyclones. The next opportunity will be against another heavyweight of the Big 12 this season, as the #11 Kansas State Wildcats travel to Fort Worth with an undefeated league record.

You can read our full Game Preview before tip-off and join us in the comments section below as we cover today’s contest.

GAME 17: VS. KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

JAN. 14 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TEXAS | 1 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich Analyst: King McClure

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM Ap: 83/83

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

The Numbers:

Series: KSU leads 20-10

In Fort Worth: KSU leads 8-3

First Meeting: KSU won 75-17 (12/11/47) in Manhattan

Last Meeting: KSU won (2/5/22) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: KSU, W1

Dixon vs. KSU: 7-8

Rankings:

TCU:

AP: 17

Coaches: 17

KenPom: 31

NET: 31

Kansas State:

AP: 11

Coaches: 17

KenPom: 23

NET: 13

Moneyline: TCU: -190; K-State: +160

Spread: TCU -4.5

Point Total: 148

PrizePicks Props: TCU vs. Kansas State Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 13.5 4.5 - Emanuel Miller TCU 14.5 6.5 - Mike Miles TCU 19.5 - 3 Keyontae Johnson KSU 17.5 6.5 - Markquis Nowell KSU 15.5 - 6.5

GAME NOTES

No. 17 TCU faces its fourth-straight AP Top 25 team when it hosts No. 11 Kansas State Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

TCU is 2-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 15 have come in the last six seasons under Dixon.

TCU is ranked for the sixth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the eighth week overall, currently at 17.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. ranks second in the Big 12 with 19.5 points per game.

Miles has scored 10 or more points in 18-straight games. He ranks 32nd at TCU with 1,068 career points.

Miles is one of two players (Wilson/KU) from a Power 5 conference that is averaging at least 19 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Miles was named to the Wooden Midseason Top 25 last week.

Emanuel Miller ranks 11th in the Big 12 with 14.1 points per game and is coming off a 21-point performance at Texas, which tied a season high. He went over 1,000 career points (Texas A&M/TCU) at UT and has scored in double figures in 11 of his 13 games played.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 59.1 percent and is eighth in the conference in rebounding at 6.1 per game.

Damion Baugh has led the Frogs in assists in eight of the 10 games he’s played and each of the last five.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 7.3 rebounds per game.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 with and ranks 11th nationally with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 16.6 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 13th nationally.

TCU leads the nation with 21.4 fastbreak points per game.

TCU is one of the top rebounding teams in the Big 12 and ranking first with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game and second with 37.9 rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.39) from a year ago (0.94).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with a +5.1 turnover margin.

TCU has shot over 48 percent from the field in each of its last three games.

TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.7).

TCU ranks 15th nationally with 40.3 percent its total minutes played coming from nonstarters.

Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 85-31 overall and 29-26 in Big 12 games.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU could not hold on to an 18-point lead in a 79-75 loss at No. 10 Texas on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs led 40- 22 with 2:57 remaining in the first half.

Emanuel Miller had a game-high 21 points and Mike Miles added 16 for the Horned Frogs.

Damion Baugh recorded a season-high 10 assists to go with nine points and five rebounds.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Kansas State is 15-1 overall and has won nine-straight games, the most recent coming on Tuesday with a 65-57 win over Oklahoma State.

KSU is led by guard Keyontae Johnson’s 18.4 points per game, which ranks as the third-most in the Big 12. Johnson is the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Markquis Nowell is the Big 12 Player of the Week and is currently averaging 17.2 points per game which is the seventh-best in the confernce.

SERIES HISTORY

KSU leads the all-time series 20-10. The series is tied 4-4 over the last eight meetings.

TCU’s last win over KSU in Fort Worth was on Feb. 15, 2020 by the score of 68-57.

It will be the first time a ranked TCU team plays a ranked K-State team.

UP NEXT

TCU will play at West Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.