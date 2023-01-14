Game Thread: #17 TCU Basketball vs. #11 Kansas State

The TCU Horned Frogs is looking to pick itself up off the mat after taking two losses in the final minutes to #10 Texas Longhorns and #25 Iowa State Cyclones. The next opportunity will be against another heavyweight of the Big 12 this season, as the #11 Kansas State Wildcats travel to Fort Worth with an undefeated league record.
You can read our full Game Preview before tip-off and join us in the comments section below as we cover today’s contest.
GAME 17: VS. KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
JAN. 14 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TEXAS | 1 PM
How to watch & listen:
Broadcast: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App
Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich Analyst: King McClure
Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM Ap: 83/83
Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton
Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity
The Numbers:
Series: KSU leads 20-10
In Fort Worth: KSU leads 8-3
First Meeting: KSU won 75-17 (12/11/47) in Manhattan
Last Meeting: KSU won (2/5/22) in Fort Worth
Winning Streak: KSU, W1
Dixon vs. KSU: 7-8
Rankings:
TCU:
- AP: 17
- Coaches: 17
- KenPom: 31
- NET: 31
Kansas State:
- AP: 11
- Coaches: 17
- KenPom: 23
- NET: 13
Draftkings Sportsbook Odds:
Moneyline: TCU: -190; K-State: +160
Spread: TCU -4.5
Point Total: 148
PrizePicks Player Props:
PrizePicks Props: TCU vs. Kansas State
|Player
|Team
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Player
|Team
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Damion Baugh
|TCU
|13.5
|4.5
|-
|Emanuel Miller
|TCU
|14.5
|6.5
|-
|Mike Miles
|TCU
|19.5
|-
|3
|Keyontae Johnson
|KSU
|17.5
|6.5
|-
|Markquis Nowell
|KSU
|15.5
|-
|6.5
GAME NOTES
- No. 17 TCU faces its fourth-straight AP Top 25 team when it hosts No. 11 Kansas State Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
- TCU is 2-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.
- Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 15 have come in the last six seasons under Dixon.
- TCU is ranked for the sixth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the eighth week overall, currently at 17.
- Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. ranks second in the Big 12 with 19.5 points per game.
- Miles has scored 10 or more points in 18-straight games. He ranks 32nd at TCU with 1,068 career points.
- Miles is one of two players (Wilson/KU) from a Power 5 conference that is averaging at least 19 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Miles was named to the Wooden Midseason Top 25 last week.
- Emanuel Miller ranks 11th in the Big 12 with 14.1 points per game and is coming off a 21-point performance at Texas, which tied a season high. He went over 1,000 career points (Texas A&M/TCU) at UT and has scored in double figures in 11 of his 13 games played.
- Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 59.1 percent and is eighth in the conference in rebounding at 6.1 per game.
- Damion Baugh has led the Frogs in assists in eight of the 10 games he’s played and each of the last five.
- Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Lampkin leads the Big 12 with and ranks 11th nationally with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game.
- Lampkin brings down 16.6 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 13th nationally.
- TCU leads the nation with 21.4 fastbreak points per game.
- TCU is one of the top rebounding teams in the Big 12 and ranking first with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game and second with 37.9 rebounds per game.
- TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.39) from a year ago (0.94).
- TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with a +5.1 turnover margin.
- TCU has shot over 48 percent from the field in each of its last three games.
- TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.7).
- TCU ranks 15th nationally with 40.3 percent its total minutes played coming from nonstarters.
- Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 85-31 overall and 29-26 in Big 12 games.
LAST TIME OUT
- TCU could not hold on to an 18-point lead in a 79-75 loss at No. 10 Texas on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs led 40- 22 with 2:57 remaining in the first half.
- Emanuel Miller had a game-high 21 points and Mike Miles added 16 for the Horned Frogs.
- Damion Baugh recorded a season-high 10 assists to go with nine points and five rebounds.
ABOUT THE OPPONENT
- Kansas State is 15-1 overall and has won nine-straight games, the most recent coming on Tuesday with a 65-57 win over Oklahoma State.
- KSU is led by guard Keyontae Johnson’s 18.4 points per game, which ranks as the third-most in the Big 12. Johnson is the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
- Markquis Nowell is the Big 12 Player of the Week and is currently averaging 17.2 points per game which is the seventh-best in the confernce.
SERIES HISTORY
- KSU leads the all-time series 20-10. The series is tied 4-4 over the last eight meetings.
- TCU’s last win over KSU in Fort Worth was on Feb. 15, 2020 by the score of 68-57.
- It will be the first time a ranked TCU team plays a ranked K-State team.
UP NEXT
TCU will play at West Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Loading comments...