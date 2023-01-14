 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: #17 TCU Basketball vs. #11 Kansas State

The Horned Frogs look to hand K-State its first Big 12 loss

By Anthony North
TCU v Texas Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The TCU Horned Frogs is looking to pick itself up off the mat after taking two losses in the final minutes to #10 Texas Longhorns and #25 Iowa State Cyclones. The next opportunity will be against another heavyweight of the Big 12 this season, as the #11 Kansas State Wildcats travel to Fort Worth with an undefeated league record.

You can read our full Game Preview before tip-off and join us in the comments section below as we cover today’s contest.

GAME 17: VS. KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

JAN. 14 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TEXAS | 1 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WatchESPN.com // ESPN App
Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich Analyst: King McClure
Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM Ap: 83/83
Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton
Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

The Numbers:

Series: KSU leads 20-10
In Fort Worth: KSU leads 8-3
First Meeting: KSU won 75-17 (12/11/47) in Manhattan
Last Meeting: KSU won (2/5/22) in Fort Worth
Winning Streak: KSU, W1
Dixon vs. KSU: 7-8

Rankings:

TCU:

  • AP: 17
  • Coaches: 17
  • KenPom: 31
  • NET: 31

Kansas State:

  • AP: 11
  • Coaches: 17
  • KenPom: 23
  • NET: 13

Draftkings Sportsbook Odds:

Moneyline: TCU: -190; K-State: +160
Spread: TCU -4.5
Point Total: 148

PrizePicks Player Props:

PrizePicks Props: TCU vs. Kansas State

Player Team Points Rebounds Assists
Damion Baugh TCU 13.5 4.5 -
Emanuel Miller TCU 14.5 6.5 -
Mike Miles TCU 19.5 - 3
Keyontae Johnson KSU 17.5 6.5 -
Markquis Nowell KSU 15.5 - 6.5

GAME NOTES

  • No. 17 TCU faces its fourth-straight AP Top 25 team when it hosts No. 11 Kansas State Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
  • TCU is 2-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.
  • Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 15 have come in the last six seasons under Dixon.
  • TCU is ranked for the sixth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the eighth week overall, currently at 17.
  • Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. ranks second in the Big 12 with 19.5 points per game.
  • Miles has scored 10 or more points in 18-straight games. He ranks 32nd at TCU with 1,068 career points.
  • Miles is one of two players (Wilson/KU) from a Power 5 conference that is averaging at least 19 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
  • Miles was named to the Wooden Midseason Top 25 last week.
  • Emanuel Miller ranks 11th in the Big 12 with 14.1 points per game and is coming off a 21-point performance at Texas, which tied a season high. He went over 1,000 career points (Texas A&M/TCU) at UT and has scored in double figures in 11 of his 13 games played.
  • Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 59.1 percent and is eighth in the conference in rebounding at 6.1 per game.
  • Damion Baugh has led the Frogs in assists in eight of the 10 games he’s played and each of the last five.
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • Lampkin leads the Big 12 with and ranks 11th nationally with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game.
  • Lampkin brings down 16.6 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 13th nationally.
  • TCU leads the nation with 21.4 fastbreak points per game.
  • TCU is one of the top rebounding teams in the Big 12 and ranking first with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game and second with 37.9 rebounds per game.
  • TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.39) from a year ago (0.94).
  • TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with a +5.1 turnover margin.
  • TCU has shot over 48 percent from the field in each of its last three games.
  • TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.7).
  • TCU ranks 15th nationally with 40.3 percent its total minutes played coming from nonstarters.
  • Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 85-31 overall and 29-26 in Big 12 games.

LAST TIME OUT

  • TCU could not hold on to an 18-point lead in a 79-75 loss at No. 10 Texas on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs led 40- 22 with 2:57 remaining in the first half.
  • Emanuel Miller had a game-high 21 points and Mike Miles added 16 for the Horned Frogs.
  • Damion Baugh recorded a season-high 10 assists to go with nine points and five rebounds.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

  • Kansas State is 15-1 overall and has won nine-straight games, the most recent coming on Tuesday with a 65-57 win over Oklahoma State.
  • KSU is led by guard Keyontae Johnson’s 18.4 points per game, which ranks as the third-most in the Big 12. Johnson is the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
  • Markquis Nowell is the Big 12 Player of the Week and is currently averaging 17.2 points per game which is the seventh-best in the confernce.

SERIES HISTORY

  • KSU leads the all-time series 20-10. The series is tied 4-4 over the last eight meetings.
  • TCU’s last win over KSU in Fort Worth was on Feb. 15, 2020 by the score of 68-57.
  • It will be the first time a ranked TCU team plays a ranked K-State team.

UP NEXT
TCU will play at West Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

