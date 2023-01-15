TCU WR Derius Davis declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

TCU senior wide receiver and return specialist Derius Davis announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday afternoon. Davis enjoyed a career season for the Horned Frogs, finishing with 42 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns while adding three rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Davis returned two punts for touchdowns this season and finished with six special teams scores for his career.

An All-Big 12 First Team honoree and the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year this season, Davis recorded 112 catches for 1,513 yards and nine touchdowns over his five seasons with the Horned Frogs. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Saint Francisville, Louisiana opted to return for a fifth season and made the most of his opportunity under new head coach Sonny Dykes and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. A former three-star recruit, Davis added 28 rushes for 183 yards and two touchdowns over his five-year career with TCU.

TCU’s Quentin Johnston is such a dynamic player he draws both DBs w/ him on the switch release leaving Derius Davis wide open in the CFP National Championship.



Davis is a nice ‘23 NFL Draft prospect in his own right (he’s one of the top return men) + is headed to the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/VgaLqzjpsD — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) January 10, 2023

Davis becomes the sixth TCU football player to declare for the NFL Draft, following quarterback Max Duggan, offensive linemen Steve Avila and Alan Ali, cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and linebacker Dee Winters. Monday is the deadline for college players to declare for the draft.