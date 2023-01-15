TCU TE Jared Wiley returning for 2023 season

TCU tight end Jared Wiley announced Sunday afternoon that he’ll be returning for another season with the Horned Frogs in 2023. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound senior and former Texas transfer enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, finishing with 24 catches for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Wiley recorded 18 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns with the Longhorns across the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Wiley is the first notable upperclassman to announce his return to the Horned Frogs for the 2023 season. Six TCU athletes including quarterback Max Duggan, wide receiver Derius Davis, offensive linemen Steve Avila and Alan Ali, cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and linebacker Dee Winters have all announced decisions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Wiley’s best performance of the season came on Oct. 22, when he totaled five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown as TCU rallied for a home victory against Kansas State.