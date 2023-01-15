TCU CB Kee’yon Stewart enters transfer portal

TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart has reportedly entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Horned Frogs. The redshirt junior filled a reserve role behind starters Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Josh Newton this season, recording 14 total tackles along with three passes defensed. Stewart forced a fumble during TCU’s win over Iowa State.

Stewart appeared in 30 games during his four-year career with TCU. The 6-foot, 185-pounder from North Shore High School and Houston, Texas started six games during the 2019 season and played in five games during the shortened 2020 season before suffering an injury. Stewart missed most of the 2021 season but made a notable play in TCU’s upset over the ranked Baylor Bears, intercepting Gerry Bohanon on a deflected pass. Stewart is the second TCU cornerback to enter the portal in the last few days. Redshirt freshman and former three-star prospect Marvin Covington entered the transfer portal on Friday.

With redshirt senior Noah Daniels out of eligibility and Hodges-Tomlinson declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, Stewart’s departure means the Horned Frogs will need a new face to step into the No. 2 cornerback role opposite Newton. TCU’s 2023 recruiting class includes No. 1 JUCO cornerback Channing Canada as well as three-star prospects Vernon Glover Jr. and Mason White. The Horned Frogs also secured a commitment from Florida corner transfer Avery Helm. TCU has several young corners including former four-star recruit Keontae Jenkins and three-star recruit Kyron Chambers who could earn more playing time in 2023.