TCU DB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister enters transfer portal

TCU sophomore safety D’Arco Perkins-McAllister has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The former four-star prospect appeared in 20 games over his two seasons with the Horned Frogs, totaling seven tackles with one pass defensed. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Nashville chose TCU over several high-profile programs including Tennessee and Michigan.

Perkins-McAllister has filled a reserve safety role over the last two seasons. The former four-star recruit wasn’t able to crack the two-deep at any of the defensive back positions to close out the season. TCU will likely return its starting strong safety (Mark Perry) and free safety (Bud Clark), while senior Millard Bradford could use his COVID eligibility to return for a fifth season at the nickel slot. Reserves Abe Camara and Namdi Obiazor along with four-star freshman Chace Biddle are also eligible to return. TCU has signed multiple four-star safeties in its 2023 class including Randon Fontenette, Jamel Johnson and Javeon Wilcox.