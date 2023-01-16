Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick commits to TCU

TCU has reportedly added Jackson State transfer Willis Patrick to its roster for the upcoming season. 247Sports and Horned Frog Blitz insider Jeremy Clark shared news on social media Monday morning that Patrick has arrived in Fort Worth and is currently on campus. Patrick, who started at right tackle for Jackson State and former head coach Deion Sanders in 2022, revealed his commitment to the Horned Frogs in a social media post Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 347-pounder from Grand Prairie, Texas spent one season with Jackson State after beginning his collegiate career at Angelo State, where he was rostered for four seasons. Patrick was named the 2021 Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year with Angelo State, where he started four games during the shortened 2020 season and appeared in six games during the 2019 season. Patrick redshirted during the 2018 season. Prior to his collegiate career, Patrick was a two-time First-Team All-District athlete at Mansfield High School, where he was a team captain and Offensive Line Team MVP.

Patrick earned several honors including DIIfootball.com Elite 100, Offensive Lineman of the Year, All-LSC First Team Offense, All-Super Region Four First Team Offense, D2CCA All-American and AP All-American during the 2021 season with Angelo State. Patrick becomes the seventh addition to the Horned Frog 2023 transfer class, following three Alabama players (Tommy Brockermeyer, JoJo Earle and Trey Sanders) as well as LSU’s Jack Bech, Florida’s Avery Helm and Oklahoma State’s John Paul Richardson. Patrick’s addition comes as TCU looks to replenish its interior offensive line depth. The Horned Frogs are likely losing three starters including center Alan Ali, left guard Steve Avila and right guard Wes Harris.