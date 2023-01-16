TCU RB Kendre Miller declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

With Monday serving as the deadline for college players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, TCU junior running back Kendre Miller made his decision official with a video published on his Instagram. Miller will forego the remainder of his eligibility to pursue his professional career after an outstanding 2022 season with the Horned Frogs. The All-Big 12 First Team honoree rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Miller enjoyed an efficient and effective three-year career at TCU, totaling 2,410 rushing yards on 361 attempts with 26 touchdowns and a 6.7 yards per carry average. Miller added 29 receptions for 229 yards and one touchdown for his career. The 6-foot, 220-pounder flourished after splitting time with former four-star prospect Darwin Barlow and former five-star prospect Zach Evans over his first two seasons in Fort Worth. A former three-star recruit, Miller should be one of the first running backs selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.