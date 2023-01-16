TCU RB Emari Demercado declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

TCU redshirt senior running back Emari Demercado declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday. Demercado spent five seasons with the Horned Frogs after beginning his collegiate career at Saddleback College, where he ran for 1,026 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman in 2017. Demercado concluded his five-year stint at TCU with 338 carries for 1,615 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown. Demercado was an Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2019 and 2021.

Demercado finished his Horned Frog career with an admirable effort during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, where he rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in relief of Kendre Miller, who exited the contest with a knee injury. Miller announced his declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier today, meaning the Horned Frogs will be without their top two running backs for the upcoming 2023 season. Demercado averaged a career-high 5.6 yards per carry this season, finishing with 681 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 121 carries.

TCU running Emari Demercado grew up in Inglewood, about 5 minutes away from SoFi Stadium. @Money_E3 credits Downey high school football coach Jack Williams as one of the people who changed his life through support, encouragement and mentorship. @dvikesfootball @jwilliamsdhs pic.twitter.com/DFMRUD2lUB — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) January 8, 2023

Demercado joins a lengthy list of athletes who have declared for the draft. Other departing players include quarterback Max Duggan, offensive linemen Steve Avila and Alan Ali, wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis, linebacker Dee Winters and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder from Inglewood, California appeared in 51 games over his five seasons with the Horned Frog football program.