TCU WR Quincy Brown enters transfer portal

TCU sophomore wide receiver Quincy Brown has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Brown made a strong impression during his freshman campaign, recording nine starts and finishing with 12 receptions for 121 yards. The former four-star recruit from St. Rose, Louisiana played in two games this season before suffering a season-ending injury during TCU’s blowout victory against Tarleton State.

Brown shined for the Horned Frogs during the Tarleton State game, catching three balls for 31 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder will look to continue his career elsewhere, leaving TCU with a vacancy on the two-deep depth chart at the X-slot position. The Horned Frogs secured commitments from two wide receiver transfers including Alabama’s JoJo Earle and Oklahoma State’s John Paul Richardson. Freshman standout Jordan Hudson and 2023 four-star recruit Cordale Russell are two more players who could step up next season. Additional returning wideouts include starter Savion Williams.