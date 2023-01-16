TCU WR Quentin Johnston declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

TCU junior wide receiver Quentin Johnston has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after sharing an announcement on Instagram. The Offensive MVP of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Johnston was dominant for the Horned Frog offense this season, finishing with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 standout led TCU in receiving yards over each of the last two seasons and projects as a first-round draft selection.

A two-time All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Johnston recorded 115 receptions for 2,190 yards and 14 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Horned Frogs. Johnston, who rushed for two touchdowns during the shortened 2020 season, averaged 19.0 yards per catch for his three-year career at TCU. The former big-time four-star prospect from Temple, Texas figures to be one of the first wide receivers, if not the first wide receiver, selected in the draft. Johnston went over 100 yards four times this season, hauling in a career-best 14 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown during TCU’s road victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.