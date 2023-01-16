TCU TE Geor’Quarius Spivey returning for 2023 season

TCU redshirt senior tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey will be back for the 2023 season. Spivey sat down for an interview with KNOE8’s Aaron Dietrich, which was published on social media Tuesday morning. Spivey appeared in all 15 games for the Horned Frogs during the 2022 season, finishing with 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Spivey was a starter at the Y-slot receiving position this season, his second with the Horned Frogs after transferring from Mississippi State. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder from Monroe, Louisiana figures to remain highly involved with the TCU offense next season. Spivey joins senior tight end and former Texas transfer Jared Wiley, who will also return next season. Spivey’s best outing of the season was a three-catch, 43-yard effort against Iowa State. Spivey appeared in nine games for the Horned Frogs in 2021, totaling three receptions.