TCU DE Colt Ellison enters transfer portal

TCU senior defensive lineman Colt Ellison has reportedly entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Aledo, Texas played in 29 games and recorded 19 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss during his career at TCU. Ellison defended one pass and recovered one fumble for a touchdown last season.

Ellison played in a season-best 11 games during the 2021 campaign, but was limited to only four appearences under new head coach Sonny Dykes and defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie during the 2022 campaign. Ellison arrived in Fort Worth as a three-star prospect who chose the Horned Frogs over Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State and Oklahoma State. TCU will look to reload on the defensive line, which will lose fifth-year redshirt senior Dylan Horton as well as sixth-year rotation players Terrell Cooper and George Ellis III.