East Carolina DL transfer Rick D’Abreu commits to TCU

The redshirt junior defensive lineman recorded 72 total tackles and six sacks over four seasons with the Pirates.

By Russell Hodges
NCAA Football: Cincinnati at East Carolina James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

East Carolina defensive line transfer Rick D’Abreu announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media Wednesday moring. The 6-foot-2, 258-pounder spent four seasons with the Pirates, recording 72 total tackles along with six sacks and one forced fumble. D’Abreu was limited to only three appearances during the 2022 season at East Carolina.

D’Abreu was a consistent contributor for the Pirate defense over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, where he compiled 57 total tackles along with seven tackles for loss. D’Abreu notched a career-high 3.5 sacks during the 2021 season and finished with 1.5 sacks during East Carolina’s 34-13 victory over UCF during the 2022 season. The redshirt junior from Chester, Virginia will compete for a starting role with the Horned Frogs, who are losing multiple defensive linemen including starter and leading sacker Dylan Horton.

