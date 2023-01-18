TCU K Griffin Kell returning for the 2023 season

TCU senior kicker Griffin Kell revealed on social media Wednesday morning that he’ll be returning for another season with the Horned Frogs. Kell has 47 career appearances over four seasons, finishing 17-for-19 on field goals and 62-for-64 on point-after attempts during the 2022 season. Kell has converted 46 field goals and 141 extra points for his career.

Kell’s 89.47 percent conversion rate on field goals was a career best by over 10 percent. After seeing four field-goal attempts blocked during the shortened 2020 season, Kell has only had two blocked across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The All-Big 12 First Team honoree most famously booted the game-winning field goal lifting TCU over Baylor in Waco. The Arlington, Texas native also launched a career-long 54-yard field goal against Iowa State.