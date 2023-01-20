TCU Football hires Kendal Briles as Offensive Coordinator

TCU Football has filled the Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach role that was vacated when Garrett Riley left for the same role at Clemson. The rumor was leaked last week and made official on Thursday in a press release that was posted on the athletic department website: Sonny Dykes selected Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles. You can read that description of Briles’ resume HERE.

A 2015 Broyles Award Finalist, Briles comes to TCU after serving the last three seasons in a similar role at Arkansas. TCU will be his sixth school as an offensive coordinator. Prior to his time in Fayetteville, Briles directed offenses and was the play caller at Florida State, Houston, Florida Atlantic and Baylor. At each of his stops, his units were ranked among the nation’s leaders in offense as well as showing dramatic improvement from the year prior to his arrival.

Kendal Briles was also previously an assistant at Baylor from 2008-2016, a period of great on-field success for the Bears and great turmoil off the field due to a widespread sexual assault scandal and Title IX lawsuits. You can read that description of Briles’ resume HERE.

The lawsuit describes a culture of sexual violence under former Baylor football coach Art Briles in which the school implemented a “show ‘em a good time” policy that “used sex to sell” the football program to recruits. That included escorting underage recruits to strip clubs and arranging women to have sex with prospective players, the suit alleges. Former assistant coach Kendal Briles — the son of the head coach — once told a Dallas-area student athlete, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players,” according to the suit. Investigation by lawyers identified at least 52 “acts of rape,” including five gang rapes, by 31 football players in a four-year period. At least two of the gang rapes were committed by 10 or more players at one time, the suit states.

TCU fans have expressed strongly held opinions regarding the hire, both for and against, as one page of the Briles resume overrides the other page for many.

As of publishing, there has been no public statement from Head Coach Sonny Dykes, Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati, Chancellor Victor Boschini, or any of the official TCU social media accounts announcing or addressing the hire.

*Update: The TCU Football official Twitter account announced the hiring Friday morning