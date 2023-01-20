TCU DL Lwal Uguak declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

TCU redshirt senior defensive lineman Lwal Uguak has announced his declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft. Uguak revealed his decision with a social media post on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 271-pounder spent one season with the Horned Frogs, appearing in 14 games with nine total tackles and one fumble recovery. Uguak transferred to TCU from UConn.

Excited for what’s next, God got me! pic.twitter.com/EZdnUFOPz7 — Lwal Uguak (@LUguak) January 20, 2023

Uguak was with the Huskies from 2018-2021. The redshirt senior from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada appeared in 10 games at UConn during the 2021 season, totaling 34 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries. Uguak appeared in 24 games across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, compiling 35 tackles over the two-year period while notching four sacks during the 2019 campaign. Uguak, who had four passes defended while at UConn, recorded his lone fumble recovery for TCU came during the team’s win over West Virginia.

Uguak is one of several defensive linemen who will be departing from the program after this season. Sixth-year seniors Terrell Cooper and George Ellis III as well as fifth-year senior and leading sacker Dylan Horton are all out of eligibility. Cooper and Horton were each starters.