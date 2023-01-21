Game Thread: #14 TCU Basketball at #2 Kansas

“It’s not about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” The TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to get back off the mat and keep moving forward after a midweek loss at West Virginia, now taking on the heavyweight haymakers of the defending champions, #2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2; 5-1). KU will also be playing angry, coming off an overtime loss to Sunflower State rival Kansas State in Manhattan. The Jayhawks are incredible at home and rarely ever lose consecutive contests - in the past decade, Kansas has only had a 2-game losing streak 5 times, and hasn’t lost back-to-back games since 2019 (at Kentucky, at Texas).

Join us in the comments section below as we cover today’s contest.

GAME 19: AT KANSAS JAYHAWKS

JAN. 21 | ALLEN FIELDHOUSE (16,300) | LAWRENCE, KS | NOON

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: CBS

Play-By-Play: Ian Eagle Analyst: Jay Wright | Bill Raftery

National Radio: ESPN Radio | XM/SXM: 80

Play-By-Play: Mike Couzens Analyst: Bob Valvano

TCU Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM: 113/200/954

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Series History:

Series: KU leads 24-3

In Lawrence: KU leads 11-0

First Meeting: KU won 68-64 (3/21/52) in Kansas City

Last Meeting: KU won 75-62 (3/11/22) in Kansas City

Winning Streak: KU, W1

Dixon vs. KU: 2-12

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 14

Coaches: 13

KenPom: 31

NET: 29

KU

AP: 2

Coaches: 2

KenPom: 7

NET: 6

Moneyline: TCU: +275; KU: -330

Spread: KU -7

Point Total: 145.5

Player Props: TCU at Kansas Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 11.5 4 4.5 Eddie Lampkin TCU 7.5 - - Emanuel Miller TCU 14.5 6 1.5 Mike Miles TCU 19.5 3 3 Dajuan Harris KU 8.5 - 6 Gradey Dick KU 14.5 5.5 - Jalen Wilson KU 19.5 8.5 - Kevin McCullar Jr. KU 10.5 6.5 - KJ Adams KU 12.5 5

GAME NOTES

No. 14 TCU will look for its first-ever win at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday at noon on CBS.

TCU is 14-4 or better for the fifth time under Jamie Dixon.

TCU is 3-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is 3-3 in NET Quadrant 1 games. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 16 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

TCU is ranked for the seventh consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the ninth week overall, currently at 14.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. ranks second in the Big 12 with 19.1 points per game.

Miles has scored 10 or more points in 20-straight games. He ranks 26th at TCU with 1,102 career points.

Miles is the only player from a Power 5 conference averaging at least 19 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Miles was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List on Thursday.

Emanuel Miller ranks 11th in the Big 12 with 14.6 points per game. He has scored in double figures all but two games.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 58.3 percent and is 10th in the conference in rebounding at 6.1 per game.

Damion Baugh has led the Frogs in assists in nine of the 12 games he’s played. His 5.1 per game would be fourth in the Big 12 if he had enough games to qualify.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 with and ranks 16th nationally with 3.5 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 16.8 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 11th nationally.

The Frogs have been without Micah Peavy (7.7 ppg) for the past three games due to a back injury.

TCU leads the nation with 21.2 fastbreak points per game.

TCU is one of the top rebounding teams in the Big 12 and ranking first with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game and third with 36.9 rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.34) from a year ago (0.94).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 (ISU) and 10th nationally with a +4.9 turnover margin.

TCU’s 12.1 turnovers per game ranks second in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.4).

The Frogs have shot over 48 percent from the field in each of its last five games.

TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 20th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.9).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 25th nationally with 5.1 blocked shots per game.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU fell at West Virginia, 74-65, on Wednesday.

Mike Miles led all players with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Damion Baugh and Emanuel Miller each scored 13. Ø The Horned Frogs trailed by as many as 18 points, but cut it to two points late in the game before falling by nine.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Kansas is coming off its second loss of the season, 83-82 in overtime at No. 13 Kansas State.

Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 with 20.8 points per game. KJ Adams is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week.

UP NEXT

TCU will return home to face Oklahoma on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.