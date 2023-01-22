Ole Miss WR transfer Jaylon Robinson commits to TCU

TCU has reportedly added another wide receiver through the transfer portal, with Horned Frog Blitz’s Jeremy Clark tweeting Sunday afternoon that Ole Miss redshirt senior Jaylon Robinson will be coming to the Horned Frogs for the 2023 season. Robinson was a big playmaker for UCF during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, where he totaled 73 receptions for 1,301 yards and eight touchdowns before transferring to the Rebels for the 2022 season.

Sources confirm to HFB that #TCU has added another speedster from the transfer portal. https://t.co/kX8I9h9oV3 — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) January 22, 2023

Robinson recorded five catches for 29 yards as well as four rushes for 27 yards during his lone season with Ole Miss. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder appeared in eight games for the Rebels, contributing on special teams with four kick returns for 55 yards. The Fort Worth native began his career at Oklahoma, where he had three receptions for 28 yards during the 2018 season. Robinson is the fourth wide receiver (Alabama’s JoJo Earle, Oklahoma State’s John Paul Richardson) and LSU’s Jack Bech) TCU has added this offseason.

Robinson becomes the ninth transfer addition for the Horned Frogs, who’ve also added Alabama running back Trey Sanders and offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer as well as Florida cornerback Avery Helm, Jackson State offensive lineman Willis Patrick and East Carolina defensive end Rick D’Abreu. TCU will lose three significant contributors at wide receiver from the 2022 roster including Quentin Johnston, Taye Barber and Derius Davis. Both Barber and Davis were H-slot receivers as well as special teams contributors for the Horned Frogs, who could see Earle and Robinson fill those roles during the 2023 season.