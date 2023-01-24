Game Thread: #11 TCU Basketball vs. Oklahoma

The Horned Frogs are riding high after securing the program’s first ever win in Allen Fieldhouse, blowing out the defending National Champions on national TV. The win has propelled TCU up the rankings to #11 in the AP Poll, the Frogs’ highest ranking since Christmas of 2017. However in the Big 12 there is no time to celebrate for long, as every contest is against a tournament-caliber squad capable of delivering another loss and bringing you right back down to earth. It will be a black-out in the Schollmaier, though hopefully not the kind where the electricity goes out. The Frogs will look to can keep the energy turned up Tuesday night against an Oklahoma Sooners team that very nearly knocked off #17 Baylor at home over the weekend, falling 62-60. TCU got huge contributions off the bench vs. Kansas, as Shahada Wells had his best game as a Frog with a team-leading 17 points, and Rondel Walker, Xavier Cork, and JaKobe Coles combined to poured in an additional 22 points. Was the performance in Lawrence an outlier or are these Horned Frogs here to stay?

GAME 20: VS. OKLAHOMA SOONERS

JAN. 24 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TEXAS | 7 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich Analyst: King McClure

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM: 83

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Series History:

Series: OU leads 28-5

In Fort Worth: OU leads 11-2

First Meeting: OU won 91-34 (1919) in Norman

Last Meeting: TCU won 72-63 (1/31/22) in Norman

Winning Streak: TCU, W2

Dixon vs. OU: 4-9

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 11

Coaches: 11

KenPom: 18

NET: 17

OU

AP: NR

Coaches: NR

KenPom: 40

NET: 57

Moneyline: TCU: -240; OU: +200

Spread: TCU -6

Point Total: 137.5

TCU vs. Oklahoma Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 12 4 5 Emanuel Miller TCU 13.5 6.5 1.5 Mike Miles TCU 18.5 2.5 3.5 Grant Sherfield OU 16.5 2.5 3 Jalen Hill OU 10.5 6 - Tanner Groves OU 10.5 6.5 1.5

GAME NOTES

No. 11 TCU will host Oklahoma on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TCU will wear its black uniforms and fans in attendance are encouraged to wear black.

It’s also Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week as TCU coaches will be wearing pins in support.

TCU is 15-4 or better for the second time in four seasons.

TCU is 4-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is one of nine teams nationally with five NET Q1 wins (5-3). Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

TCU is ranked for the eighth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll, matching its longest streak (2017-18).

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. ranks second in the Big 12 with 18.9 points per game.

Miles has scored 10 or more points in 21-straight games. He ranks 25th at TCU with 1,117 career points.

Miles is one of two players from a Power 5 conference averaging at least 18 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Emanuel Miller ranks 11th in the Big 12 with 14.0 points per game. He has scored in double figures all but three games.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 57.8 percent and is ninth in the conference in rebounding at 6.3 per game.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 10 of the 13 games he’s played. His 5.1 per game would be fourth in the Big 12 if he had enough games to qualify.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 6.8 rebounds per game.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 with and ranks 23rd nationally with 3.4 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 16.8 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 12th nationally.

The Frogs have been without Micah Peavy (7.7 ppg) for the past four games due to a back injury.

TCU leads the nation with 21.1 fastbreak points per game. The next best in the Big 12 is Texas at 31st (13.9).

TCU ranks second with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game and third with 36.8 rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.33/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 12th nationally with a +4.7 turnover margin. Ø TCU’s 12.3 turnovers per game ranks second in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (48.4).

The Frogs have shot over 48 percent from the field in each of its last six games.

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 14th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (91.7).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 24th nationally with 5.0 blocked shots per game.

Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 86-31 overall and 30-26 in Big 12 games.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU had its highest ranked road win in program history with an 83-60 route at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday.

Shahada Wells had a season-high 17 points and Mike Miles Jr. scored 15.

TCU had its second-best shooting game of the season at 54.4 percent and held KU to 39.0 percent.

It was TCU’s highest ranked win since defeating No. 2 Baylor, 75-72, on Feb. 29, 2020.

It was TCU’s highest ranked win on the road. The previous best was at No. 15 Iowa State last season.

The 23-point margin was TCU’s largest since a 31-point win over West Virginia on Jan. 15, 2019.

It was TCU’s largest win margin in a Big 12 road game. The previous best was a 20-point win at Texas Tech on Jan. 17, 2015.

It was TCU’s largest win margin in a road game since a 35-point win, 119-84, at San Jose State on Feb. 7, 1998.

It was the fourth-largest win by an opponent ever at Allen Fieldhouse and the second largest in the 20 years Bill Self has been KU’s head coach (25 points to Texas in 2021).

It snapped Kansas’ 16-game win streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Oklahoma has lost its last two games, including a 62-60 loss to Baylor on Saturday.

Grant Sherfield ranks sixth in the Big 12 in scoring at 17.0 per game.

The Sooners are one of the best defensive teams ranking 22nd nationally in 3-point defense (29.2 percent).

UP NEXT

TCU will play at Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2