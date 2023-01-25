TCU Women’s Basketball Roundup: Jan. 25, 2023

TCU Women’s Basketball extended their losing streak to 7 this week with losses to 15th-ranked Oklahoma (93 - 66) and on the road to K-State (64 - 48). The team hasn’t picked up a win since December—against Nicholls—and has yet to claim a game in conference play. Shooting woes continue to plague the Frogs, and for the fourth time this season, TCU failed to eclipse 50 points in a contest. Let’s take a look at their matchups last week and look ahead to their upcoming schedule.

15 Oklahoma 93, TCU 66

Facing a ranked Oklahoma team that has scored 80+ in every game this month and only dropped two games all season, it would be critical for TCU to come out of the gate fast and try to keep pace with the Sooners, but that simply wasn’t the case on Wednesday. TCU quickly found themselves behind the 8-ball, allowing OU to start the game on a 16-0 run and trailing 34-13 just 10 minutes into the game. TCU consistently found themselves down 20+, with the largest deficit at 30 and TCU losing by 27 once the carnage was over. Lucy Ibeh led the way for TCU with 13 points; the only Frog in double figures.

Asking this team to knock off OU at their currently caliber is quite a task, but with TCU shooting 34% from the field and going 4-20 from deep, there was no way they could hang with the team averaging 88 points per game this season. In addition, the Frogs were outrebounded by 21 and even though OU had 23 turnovers in the game, there was little TCU could do to take advantage of the only blip on the OU stat sheet.

KSU 64, TCU 48

It’s tough to come back off of demoralizing losses, and it’s even more difficult to break a losing streak that’s spanning two months, so TCU had a tough test ahead of them as they headed to the Little Apple to face a 13-7 K-State team. Once again, shooting woes doomed TCU in this one. The Frogs failed to score 50 points—fourth time that’s happened this season—and shot a measly 25% from the field, missing 45 (!!!) shots. K-State wasn’t throwing it in the ocean either (they shot 37%), but adding in 18 turnovers for the Frogs gifted away points that the team couldn’t spare to give.

In the name of finding a bright spot this week, TCU did outrebound K-State by 8, and went 80% from the FT line…still, if you want to win games or even play competitively, you have to shoot better than 25% and if it’s not your night from the field, taking care of the ball and limiting opponent possessions is essential. TCU failed to do either of those things in this game.

Looking ahead:

This week, TCU continues through the minefield of Big 12 opponents, taking on 18th-ranked Iowa State at home on Wednesday, then heading to Morgantown for a matchup with West Virginia on Saturday. We’ll be back to recap these games next week and hope the team can find some traction in what’s been a tough season for the team.