TCU WR Derius Davis wins The Jet Award

TCU wide receiver and return specialist Derius Davis was recently named this season’s Jet Award winner. The honor is presented each season to the nation’s top return specialist. Davis was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year as well as an All-Big 12 First Team honoree this season. Davis concluded his Horned Frog career with five punt return touchdowns, including two touchdowns this season, as well as one kick return touchdown.

TCU’s Derius Davis named recipient of the Jet Award, presented to the nation’s top return specialist. The Jet Award is named after 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 26, 2023

Davis ranked fourth among punt returners in college football this season, averaging 14.9 yards per return with 268 total punt return yards, which ranks third nationally behind Louisiana’s Eric Garror and Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry. Davis, who will compete in the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4, averaged 15.0 yards per punt return and finished with 658 punt return yards in his career. Past winners of the Jet Award include Dante Pettis (2017), Adoree’ Jackson (2016), Christian McCaffrey (2015) and Tyler Lockett (2014).