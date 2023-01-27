TCU QB Max Duggan receives 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TCU quarterback Max Duggan added one more accolade to his trophy case for the 2022 season, earning the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as the nation’s top offensive player with a Texas connection. Duggan’s honors for this season include the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Davey O’Brien Award as well as a runner-up finish in the Heisman Trophy voting. Duggan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team honoree, throwing for a career-best 32 touchdowns and 3,698 yards.

Duggan will be one of five TCU seniors scheduled to compete in the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 4. A second-team All-American, Duggan led the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 overall record as well as an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Duggan spent all four years of his collegiate career at TCU. Past winners of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award include J.K. Dobbins (2019), Kyler Murray (2018), Baker Mayfield (2017) and former TCU standout quarterback Trevone Boykin (2014).