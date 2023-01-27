TCU HC Sonny Dykes receives 2022 Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes has earned a treasure trove of honors this season including the AP Coach of the Year, Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year and Walter Camp Coach of the Year honors. Dykes took home one more accolade earlier this month, receiving the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. Dykes was also named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the 2022 season, where he led the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record.

Additional honors Dykes has taken home this season include the AFCA Coach of the Year Award as well as the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award, Sporting News Coach of the Year Award, Stallings Coach of the Year Award and the Steve Spurrier Coach of the Year Award. Dykes shined in his first season at TCU, leading the team to a Fiesta Bowl win and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU became the first Big 12 team and the first team from Texas to win a College Football Playoff game.

Past winners of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award include three-time winner Daby Swinney (Clemson 2015, 2016 and 2018) as well as two-time winner Nick Saban (2003 LSU and 2020 Alabama) and former TCU head coach Gary Patterson (2014).